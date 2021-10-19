Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DRW3. Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €83.80 ($98.59).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR DRW3 opened at €68.05 ($80.06) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $691.39 million and a P/E ratio of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €72.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €74.29. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a fifty-two week high of €82.70 ($97.29).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.