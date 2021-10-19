Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,204,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $140,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of DCI opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

