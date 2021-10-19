Digitex Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $443,260.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.18 or 0.00195071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00089824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

