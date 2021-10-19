Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €19.00 ($22.35) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.96 ($23.49).

Shares of ETR DEQ traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €17.46 ($20.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €10.15 ($11.94) and a 12 month high of €21.68 ($25.51). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.31.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

