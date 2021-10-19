Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives €158.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €158.23 ($186.15).

DB1 has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, September 6th.

ETR DB1 traded up €1.65 ($1.94) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €147.35 ($173.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €152.65 ($179.59). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €145.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.94.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

