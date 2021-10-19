Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DTE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.20 ($27.29).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA:DTE opened at €16.49 ($19.40) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.37. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.