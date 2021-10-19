Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,582.50 ($125.20).

Shares of FERG opened at £105.80 ($138.23) on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 7,642 ($99.84) and a 1-year high of £108.10 ($141.23). The stock has a market cap of £23.52 billion and a PE ratio of 21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £103.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,918.81.

In related news, insider Brian May purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

