Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €63.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.95 ($71.70).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €58.01 ($68.25) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.78. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

