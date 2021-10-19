Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading Up 0.9%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 115.70 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.47). Approximately 35,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 78,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.46).

The firm has a market cap of £67.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.92.

In other Destiny Pharma news, insider Nick Rodgers acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £119.80 ($156.52) per share, for a total transaction of £251,580 ($328,690.88).

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

