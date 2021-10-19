Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.41.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

