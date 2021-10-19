Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €161.02 ($189.43).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €196.00 ($230.59) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

ETR DHER traded up €4.10 ($4.82) on Monday, hitting €114.60 ($134.82). 425,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €119.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.46. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €90.60 ($106.59) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

