DECOIN (DTEP) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.25 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $15.58 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011283 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 77.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004143 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,132,415 coins and its circulating supply is 55,673,028 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

