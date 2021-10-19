CVCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $363,725.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.15 or 0.00008228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a total market cap of $63.72 million and approximately $363,725.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00066086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00071756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00102028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,633.84 or 1.00127249 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.05 or 0.06079610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00023445 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

