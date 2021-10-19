Crypto Sports Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $572,591.76 and approximately $1,244.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 40% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

