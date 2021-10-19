CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Gap Down to $13.69

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.69, but opened at $13.36. CrossFirst Bankshares shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 113 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $686.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.31.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 380,789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 99,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

