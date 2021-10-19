CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $698.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

