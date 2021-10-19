Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.61

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.61 and last traded at C$6.63, with a volume of 24891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “ouperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

