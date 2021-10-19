Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Up 7.3%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 236,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,475,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRON shares. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 252,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 43,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 374,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 86,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

