Critical Contrast: Globant (NYSE:GLOB) & trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for trivago and Globant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17 Globant 0 0 8 0 3.00

trivago currently has a consensus target price of $2.96, indicating a potential upside of 12.06%. Globant has a consensus target price of $303.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.74%. Given trivago’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe trivago is more favorable than Globant.

Profitability

This table compares trivago and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago -9.28% -3.20% -2.60% Globant 7.15% 10.22% 7.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares trivago and Globant’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $284.32 million 3.32 -$280.30 million ($0.13) -20.31 Globant $814.14 million 15.17 $54.22 million $1.83 168.64

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than trivago. trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

trivago has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globant beats trivago on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The company was founded by Rolf T.J. Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier, and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

