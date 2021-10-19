Critical Comparison: Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) vs. Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) and Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dutch Bros and Cannae, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dutch Bros 0 1 8 0 2.89 Cannae 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dutch Bros currently has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.46%. Cannae has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.73%. Given Cannae’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cannae is more favorable than Dutch Bros.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dutch Bros and Cannae’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cannae $585.70 million 4.82 $1.79 billion ($0.93) -34.15

Cannae has higher revenue and earnings than Dutch Bros.

Profitability

This table compares Dutch Bros and Cannae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A Cannae 88.62% 1.96% 1.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Cannae shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Cannae shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cannae beats Dutch Bros on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc. engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services. The Restaurant Group segment consists of the operations of O’Charley’s, 99 Restaurants, Legendary Baking Holdings I LLC, and VIBSQ Holdco LLC. The Corporate and Other segment covers the share in the operations of certain controlled portfolio companies and other equity investments. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

