Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.49 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

CRCT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.52. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

In related news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 409,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,855,697 shares of company stock worth $112,111,232 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $9,517,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $14,184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $16,822,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

