Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Desjardins raised Crew Energy to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crew Energy from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.37.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of CR opened at C$2.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$465.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.83.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.