Creditcoin (CTC) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $3.40 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00004115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

