CRDT Trading Down 20% This Week (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. CRDT has a total market capitalization of $23,673.03 and $724,062.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CRDT has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One CRDT coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. CRDT’s official website is crdt.io . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

