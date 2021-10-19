Cpwm LLC Takes $822,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,735 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $23.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.