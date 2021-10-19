Cpwm LLC Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,649,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 420,672 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total transaction of $5,830,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 792,528 shares of company stock valued at $206,770,821. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $291.70 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $293.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.61. The company has a market cap of $285.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.15, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

