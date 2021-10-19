Cpwm LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 38,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of BDN opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

