Cpwm LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.56.

ABNB opened at $172.32 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion and a PE ratio of -11.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,891,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,477,941 shares of company stock valued at $222,969,514 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

