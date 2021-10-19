Cpwm LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 41.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,068,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,149,000 after purchasing an additional 313,600 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 28.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in The Clorox by 224.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in The Clorox by 70.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.11.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.08. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

