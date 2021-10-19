Cpwm LLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cpwm LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

