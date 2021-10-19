Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.24 Million

Brokerages expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to announce sales of $181.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.52 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $179.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $731.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.61 million to $733.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $754.96 million, with estimates ranging from $749.56 million to $760.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,103,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,056 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

CUZ traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.78. 369,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $40.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

