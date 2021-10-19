Convex Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $593.93 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $593.93 million and approximately $66.90 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $19.43 or 0.00030261 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00064435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00068405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,168.97 or 0.99933439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.36 or 0.05994799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00020839 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 70,576,362 coins and its circulating supply is 30,566,186 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

