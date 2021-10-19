Contrasting Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) & Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kona Grill and Yum China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Yum China $8.26 billion 3.10 $784.00 million $1.53 39.80

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kona Grill and Yum China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A Yum China 1 2 4 0 2.43

Yum China has a consensus price target of $78.72, indicating a potential upside of 29.28%.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A Yum China 10.41% 12.77% 7.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Yum China shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum China has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yum China beats Kona Grill on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service. The All Other segment includes Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii and JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, E-commerce business, and Lavazza. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

