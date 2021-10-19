Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 73,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 32.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after buying an additional 572,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Compugen by 9.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 157,025 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Compugen by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,219,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 85,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Compugen by 95.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 384,884 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

