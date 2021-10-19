Comparing Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Eargo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eargo and United Health Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 1 2 1 0 2.00 United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eargo presently has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 200.47%. Given Eargo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than United Health Products.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and United Health Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87% United Health Products N/A N/A -17,218.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eargo and United Health Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million 4.03 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -1.87 United Health Products N/A N/A -$15.71 million N/A N/A

United Health Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eargo.

Summary

Eargo beats United Health Products on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding. Its customers include hospitals, clinics and physicians, home care providers, municipalities and government agencies and nursing homes and assisted living environments. The company was founded on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

