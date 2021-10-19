Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.06.

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. B. Riley boosted their price target on Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,761. Comerica has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $85.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $37,340,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Comerica by 8,150.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 519,104 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

