Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Short Interest Update

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 46.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLAA remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,674. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

