Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.15 Million

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post $84.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.90 million and the lowest is $83.11 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $79.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $339.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $342.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $366.37 million, with estimates ranging from $363.07 million to $370.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after buying an additional 493,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after buying an additional 58,221 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 323,854 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

