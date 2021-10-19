Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 154,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,471,515 shares.The stock last traded at $301.92 and had previously closed at $293.34.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.21.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 938,604 shares of company stock worth $243,067,560.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 637 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
