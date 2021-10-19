Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 154,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,471,515 shares.The stock last traded at $301.92 and had previously closed at $293.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.21.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 938,604 shares of company stock worth $243,067,560.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 637 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

