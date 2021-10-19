Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

CHRS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,281. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $1,808,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 103,886 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 146,989 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 625,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 74,618 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

