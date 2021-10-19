Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The company’s program consist PLX9486. Cogent Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

COGT stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.90. 201,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,327. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.99. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 16.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,690 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,963,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth $310,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

