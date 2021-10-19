Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $390.01 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $223.50 and a one year high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $396.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $18,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

