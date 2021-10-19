Coats Group plc (COA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Coats Group plc (LON:COA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:COA opened at GBX 66.17 ($0.86) on Tuesday. Coats Group has a 12 month low of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.90 ($1.04). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. The company has a market capitalization of £961.19 million and a P/E ratio of 15.21.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.