Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $791.29

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 791.29 ($10.34) and traded as low as GBX 681 ($8.90). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 708 ($9.25), with a volume of 362,895 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 791.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 764.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £724.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 602.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Clipper Logistics’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Clipper Logistics’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other Clipper Logistics news, insider Tony Mannix sold 127,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total value of £1,071,848.40 ($1,400,376.80).

About Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

