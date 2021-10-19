Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Bought by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,236 shares during the quarter. Clearway Energy accounts for 2.4% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Clearway Energy worth $16,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,347. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.33%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.