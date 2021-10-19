Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $245,132. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

