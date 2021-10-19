Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $173.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.64 and a 1-year high of $178.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.