Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,250,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.32. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.89 and a 12 month high of $109.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

