Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,299.41

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,299.41 ($43.11) and traded as high as GBX 3,905 ($51.02). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,890 ($50.82), with a volume of 41,755 shares changing hands.

CKN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Clarkson from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. assumed coverage on Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarkson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,029 ($52.64).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,775.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,299.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -47.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Clarkson’s payout ratio is -1.60%.

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total value of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

About Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

