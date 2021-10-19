Citigroup Inc. Has $194,000 Stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at about $12,441,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth about $10,999,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 20.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 211,225 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 97.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 301,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 148,363 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Enviva Partners by 2,442.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 120,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 115,506 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVA shares. Barclays raised their price target on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 776.19%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.